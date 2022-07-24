Nii Lantey Joins Fight Against Koku Anyidoho Over Atta Mills Grave

Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo in Accra, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye seems to have joined forces with Samuel Atta Mills, brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills to fight their own political party member, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

He has since threatened the founder of Atta Mills Institute not to dare prevent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from entering Asomdwee Park to commemorate the 10th anniversary celebration of the late President.

The lawmaker threatened that he will personally face off with Mr Anyidoho if he attempts to prevent them.

This was after Mr Anyidoho served notice that the NDC will not be allowed to do its wreath laying ceremony after the Atta Mills Institute and government have done a similar event.

He argued that, a political party which allowed the tomb of its late leader to be desecrated does not have the moral right to be at Asomdwee Park to pay their last respects.

This comment did not go down well with the opposition party which has slated its event at 1pm on Sunday.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Vanderpuye said Mr Anyidoho has insulted the NDC.

He said they have secured permission from the state to hold the event, hence no one including him can stop them.

“The NDC has been given permission by the National Security to organise their function in the afternoon who is Koku to say he will prevent us from entering? Let Koku, if he is a man, come and stand in front of me and say he is preventing me; he will be buried,” he threatened on Accra based radio station, Asempa Fm.

The Odododiodoo MP cautioned government not to fall for the antics because NDC will not fall for it.

Mr Vanderpuye, who claimed to have introduced Mr Anyidoho to tge late Atta Mills, said he [Koku] is crying more than the bereaved.

“Atta Mills Institute does not have any legal right over the memory of Atta Mills; the family does,” he stated.

By Vincent Kubi