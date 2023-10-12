Nii Lantey Vanderpuye Withdraws From NDC Parliamentary Race

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in the process of selecting a parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodioo constituency after incumbent MP Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye announced his withdrawal from the race.

Vanderpuye’s withdrawal has opened up the competition for the parliamentary slot, with three aspirants already filing their nominations.

Scheduled for October 31, 2023, the NDC Elections Committee Chairman in the Odododiodioo Constituency, Nii Adjebu Lamptey, has urged party members and supporters to maintain a peaceful campaign environment.

Speaking at the NDC constituency office, Lamptey emphasized the importance of respectful conduct during the internal competition.

“The filing of nominations has been very peaceful, and we expect that it will continue like that. On Friday, there will be vetting at the regional party office, and on October 31, the elections will proceed as planned,” Lamptey stated.

Vanderpuye, who was elected as MP during the 2012 elections, expressed confidence in his chances of winning back in November 2012. He famously stated that if he received less than 65% of the vote, he would concede the seat to his opponent, Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party.

However, Vanderpuye secured the victory with 63% of the vote (45,967 votes), while Okaikoi garnered 36% (26,269 votes). Emmanuel Odoi of the Convention People’s Party received 1% (745 votes).

In December 2016, Vanderpuye was re-elected as the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodioo Constituency by obtaining 57.04% of the vote (36,606 votes).

His closest contender from the New Patriotic Party secured 41.56% (26,671 votes).

With Vanderpuye’s exit from the race, the NDC will now focus on selecting a suitable candidate to represent the party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The competition is expected to be intense, as each aspirant strives to win the support of party members and constituents in Odododiodioo constituency.

By Vincent Kubi