Nima Chiefs Call On New Police Commander

The police commander and chiefs in a group photograph

NIMA CHIEFS in the Ayawaso East Municipality have engaged the Nima Divisional Police Commander, ACP Reginald Solomon Osei, pledging their commitment to help fight crime activities in the community.

The brief meeting, which took place yesterday at the Nima Police Command, witnessed a total of twelve chiefs representing various tribes in the community.

They called on the police commander to rely on their support in eradicating crime in the community.

Issues such as assault, robbery, and drug abuse were major topics discussed during the engagement.

Chairman of the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, Chief Seidu Louis, lamented the growing incidence of drug abuse in the Zongo community, emphasising that in spite of many arrests made, the problem persists.

“We have been battling drug abuse in our community. If you walk around the Nima vicinity, you will witness for yourself young promising boys engaging in hard drugs, this is disheartening to say the least,” he lamented.

Chief Seidu Louis, leader of the delegation, also bemoaned the rising conflicts in the community which, according to him, requires police intervention through constant patrols.

He emphasised that the chiefs are ready to support the police commander to stop the anomalies. “Commander, as you see we are pledging our unwavering support to your office, call on us anytime you need our help and we are ready to help you out,” he stressed.

ACP Reginald Solomon Osei, on his part, commended the chiefs for their offer to assist him fight crime.

“This engagement gives me the assurance that when we collaborate, everything will work perfectly and the fight against crime will reduce drastically,” he stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke