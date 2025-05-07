Ghana To Host Horticulture Expo In June

Individuals showcasing their products

The Ghana Horticulture Expo 2025 is set to take place from June 11 to 13, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The expo, which is expected to be a turning point for the country’s agricultural and export ambitions, will bring together local and international stakeholders and focus on how innovation, sustainability, and investment could transform Ghana’s horticultural sector into a key driver of economic growth.

Participants will include producers, exporters, researchers, investors, policymakers, as well as representatives from the youth and women-led agribusiness community, and also feature product exhibitions, B2B meetings, and expert-led seminars.

The expo is expected to provide a platform for dialogue on improving supply chains and ensuring long-term sustainability, considering the recognition of Ghana’s horticultural industry in producing crops such as mangoes, pineapples, coconuts, yams, and vegetables.

According to the organisers, the event which will be held under the theme “Innovate, Transform, Sustain: Driving Growth in Ghana’s Horticultural Sector,” will also facilitate conversations on climate resilience, inclusive participation, and regional trade integration.