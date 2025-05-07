GIS Commissions 84-Unit Facility, Excellence Centre

The newly commissioned facility and Comptroller-General Samuel Basintale Amadu

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has officially commissioned an 84-unit apartment complex and a Centre of Excellence, marking a significant milestone in the service’s efforts to enhance its operations and personnel welfare.

The facility comprises 42 two-bedroom and 42 three-bedroom apartments, as well as a range of amenities, including executive lecture halls, a cafeteria, executive hostels, and a clinic.

Comptroller-General of the GIS, Samuel Basintale Amadu, emphasised that government’s recognition of the importance of a well-resourced and efficient immigration service is crucial in maintaining national security and promoting economic development.

He added that the Centre of Excellence is designed to provide advanced training programmes for GIS officers, ensuring they are equipped with up-to-date knowledge and skills in migration management. The facility will also offer training to other institutions that require GIS services.

“The residential accommodation will improve the welfare and living conditions of GIS personnel, boosting their morale and productivity,” he added.

Comptroller-General Basintale reiterated the Ghana Immigration Service’s commitment to excellence, professionalism, and service to the nation, urging officers to harness the benefits of the new facilities to build a stronger and more efficient immigration system.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing migration and border security in Ghana.

Speaking during the occasion, the minister indicated that the facility is a major milestone in the government’s efforts to improve the welfare and living conditions of GIS personnel.

“The Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for innovation and capacity building, enabling GIS personnel to tackle emerging challenges and ensure the security of Ghana’s borders,” he said.

The minister acknowledged the previous government’s initiative in starting the construction of the centre and residential facility, emphasising that the current administration is committed to completing and utilising such projects to enhance national security.

Mohammed-Mubarak pledged his ministry’s continuous support for the GIS, prioritising resource allocation to ensure that the service has the necessary infrastructure and logistics to perform its duties effectively.

The minister also noted that the GIS has faced infrastructure deficits, including regional office space and residential accommodation challenges, which have impacted the service’s performance.

He assured that the government is committed to bridging this gap, ensuring that security personnel have the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively.