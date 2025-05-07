Steve Bedi Joins HoodTalk Music Festival Line-Up

Steve Bedi

Steve Bedi has joined the tall list of Ghanaian artistes performing at the HoodTalk Music Festival slated for May 9 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Saxophonist Steve Bedi will perform alongside Stonebwoy, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Edem, Cina Soul, and Efya among others.

The event will be hosted by US celebrities to give a global appeal.

The event, according to the organisers, is open to all civil servants, corporate workers, business executives, chief executive officers, as well as music stakeholders.

According to the organisers, DreamChild Foundation, Steve Bedi will perform for thousands of music lovers who will make their way to the venue.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, the organisers disclosed that the full list of other performing artistes will soon be unveiled.

They stressed that the concert will be a unique experience for both artistes and music fans, adding that music fans should come and experience an extraordinary musical concert on May 9.

Steve Bedi has performed and collaborated with legends like Hugh Masekela, Isaac Okyerema Asante, Master African percussionist and Wutah, to mention a few.

By George Clifford Owusu