Ecobank Champions King Promise Artiste Of The Year Win

King Promise

Ecobank Ghana PLC, the country’s leading commercial licensed bank, has jumped into the online campaign calling on its customers to rally support behind Afrobeat star King Promise to win this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year category.

The bank, which in 2022 retained its position as the largest bank in Ghana in the 2023 Ghana Banking Survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers, indicated that the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker, since hitting the limelight, has been releasing great songs which have been lighting worldwide music charts over the years.

In a post sighted on “X”, the bank posted a flyer of King Promise with an indication of how to vote for him which read, “Banger after banger, move after move, here to serve us. His work speaks for itself. King Promise deserves the crown, and we support him. Vote for King Promise via ghanamusicawards.com or through the short code 1767. @KingPromise we are bringing it home.”

In 2021, King Promise landed an ambassadorial deal with Ecobank PLC. His partnership with Ecobank Ghana seeks to engage the brand’s audience through creative campaigns and marketing strategies.

King Promise has been nominated for 10 awards at this year’s TGMA, including Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats Artiste, and Most Popular Song of the Year for ‘Paris’.

He also has nominations for Album of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, and various music video and song categories.

Speaking in an interview, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker declared that his dedication, consistency, and global success over the past year should not be overlooked, stressing his global appeal, successful tours across Asia, including Bali, as proof of his influence beyond Ghana’s borders.

He believes such achievements should hold significant weight in the TGMA Artiste of the Year category.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke