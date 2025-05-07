Rastafari Council Supports Alliance Of Sahel States

Daddy Bosco

The Rastafari Council of Ghana, alongside the Rastafari Continental Council, has expressed strong support for the people and leadership of the Alliance of Sahel States.

In a statement issued by President Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the councils highlighted the importance of recent demonstrations across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and beyond in support of President Ibrahim Traoré.

Mr. Ocansey described these mobilisations as urgent expressions of continental consciousness and a resounding endorsement of the Alliance as a formidable force representing the sovereign will of the African and Black world.

“The Alliance’s bold and progressive steps to nationalise extractive industries, revive agricultural systems, and assert political autonomy reflect a clear and determined effort to reconfigure power relations on the continent,” the statement read.

While acknowledging that these policies may challenge global hegemonic interests, the councils emphasised that they do not threaten the African peoples. Instead, they represent a collective aspiration to dismantle exploitative systems and secure a future rooted in justice and dignity on African terms.

The statement called for Africa to unite in principled support for the Alliance, advocating for meaningful political and economic partnerships, including immediate and unrestricted access to ports.

“This is not just a matter of policy; it is a recognition of shared historical struggles and ancestral bonds that connect the Sahel to the broader African family,” it added.

The councils firmly rejected any attempts to impose foreign tutelage or a saviour complex over these sovereign nations.

They further praised the leadership of Presidents Abdourahamane Tchiani of Niger, Assimi Goita of Mali, and Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso for their close alignment with their people’s aspirations and their embodiment of the spirit of African resistance and resilience.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke