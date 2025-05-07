Basa Dance Ensemble Moves Ahead With More Vim

Creating subtle, delightful rhythms on a variety of African instruments that stimulate invigorating traditional dance movements has almost become a way of life for members of the Basa Dance Ensemble.

They have been at it in Ghana and across the sub-region since 2015, and are more than ever determined now to make more people aware of the package of goodies they unload at every performance.

Group leader and drummer, Mike Frempong, aka Skido, has been a staunch advocate for Ghanaian and African traditional music for over two decades.

He is happy the Basa Dance Ensemble is treading a path that constantly exposes the vibrant music and dance traditions truly cherished in this part of the world.

“We are nothing if we don’t show the world the unique performance arts we have inherited from long ago,” says Skido. “That’s why we create rhythms with our authentic instruments like rattles, bells, flutes, xylophone, gonje and an assortment of drums like the Fontomfrom, Osrama, Atumpan, Atsimevu and Dondo.

“We felt really proud when we performed in 2023 to cheering audiences at the Freedom Park on Lagos Island, Nigeria. In 2024, we put on a show at the Grand Bassam National Park in Cote d’Ivoire. The audiences knew Ghana was endowed with wonderful rhythms but it was a different experience completely when they heard live renditions of some of our traditional stuff.”

According to Skido, the audiences were moved by the thrilling Kpanlogo, Adowa, Borborbor, Agbadza, Apatampa, Bamaya and other rhythms from across Ghana. The group showcased traditional classics and also offered re-worked contemporary pieces.

“There are so many captivating rhythms and dances from Ghana to fall on at all times. They evoke different moods. Interestingly, audiences not familiar with some of the items get curious and ask questions. We are often patient enough to explain the things that catch their fancy. That helps them to appreciate us more,” states Skido.

The Basa Dance Ensemble is looking forward to performing in more African countries as a way of spreading the great vibes and dances from Ghana, as well as learning from those places to enrich their repertoire. It has plans to tour southern Africa in the near future.

To the members, Ghana is only a small section of Africa and spreading their wings to embrace and incorporate more of Africa enhances their acceptability in more places.

“The world is a big place and we are poised to make a good impression wherever we go. We are entertainers with a mission to sell Ghana and Africa to the world, and we will succeed,” the group’s leader said with confidence.