Celtics, Thunder Fall In Conference Semi-Final Openers

The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder both suffered narrow defeats in the opening games of their respective Conference semi-final series.

Boston lost 108-105 in overtime to the New York Knicks, despite holding a 20-point lead in the third quarter. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 29 points each. Jayson Tatum scored 23 for the Celtics but missed a potential game-winner at the end of regulation.

“We left some of their good shooters open,” Celtics head coach, Joe Mazzulla said. Game Two is scheduled for Wednesday at 19:00 local time (00:00 BST Thursday) in Boston.

In the Western Conference, Denver edged Oklahoma City 121-119, thanks to a clutch three-pointer from Aaron Gordon, who finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Nikola Jokic delivered a dominant performance, recording 42 points, 22 rebounds, and six assists.

The Thunder led by 13 early in the fourth quarter, but Denver closed the game on a 19-6 run. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced OKC with 33 points.

“I didn’t think our execution was as clean as it can be,” said Thunder head coach, Mark Daigneault. Game Two will be played in Oklahoma City at 21:30 on Wednesday (03:30 BST Thursday).