Azamati To Miss World Relays, Focuses On World Championships

Benjamin Azamati

Ghana’s national 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, will not compete at the upcoming World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, as he shifts his focus to preparing for the World Championships in September.

Azamati, who made history in March 2022 by breaking Ghana’s 22-year-old 100m record with a 9.90-second sprint, was a key part of Ghana’s relay team at the Paris Olympics. That team secured automatic qualification for the 2025 World Relays.

However, Ghana Athletics President Bawa Fuseini confirmed the sprinter’s absence.

“We have assembled our best athletes for the World Relays, excluding Benjamin Azamati, who has asked for permission to focus on preparing for the World Championships, and we have granted it,” Fuseini said.

In his place, Barnabas Aggerh – who ran for Ghana at the 2023 African Games – will join Ibrahim Fuseini, Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Sarfo Antwi, and Mustapha Bokpin in the relay squad.

Fuseini remains confident in the team’s chances, saying, “We still have a very strong team: Fuseini, Joe Paul Amoah, Barnabas Aggerh, Sean Sarfo Antwi—they are a formidable group. We pray and believe they will qualify for the World Championships in September.”

The World Athletics Relays will take place in Guangzhou on May 10, 2025.

By Wletsu Ransford