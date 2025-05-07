Obuasi East Colts League Crowns 2025 Champions

It was a vibrant display of talent, passion, and celebration as St. Anovers, Watreso Power FC, Nacoro SC, and Obuasi Lion Boys were officially crowned champions of the 2025 Obuasi East Colts League on Sunday, during a colorful coronation ceremony that brought the community together.

The event marked the successful conclusion of this year’s juvenile football season in the Obuasi East District, with four teams earning top honours across two major categories: the Colts Premier League and the Colts Division One League.

In the Colts Premier League, Obuasi Lion Boys shone brightest in the U13 division, showcasing consistency and teamwork throughout the campaign.

Nacoro SC, meanwhile, dominated both the U15 and U17 categories, completing an impressive double that confirmed their status as rising stars in the district’s football scene.

Over in the Colts Division One League, Watreso Power FC proved equally dominant, clinching both the U13 and U15 titles with commendable performances.

St. Anovers wrapped up the season with a triumphant run in the U17 division, capping off their hard-fought campaign with a well-deserved championship.

The coronation ceremony drew high-profile figures in Ghana’s football administration, including the First Vice Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee (NJC), Joe Salam Abubakar, and the NJC Secretary, Tophic Abdul Kadir.

Their presence underscored the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) ongoing commitment to nurturing grassroots football.

Also present was Peter Kpolly, CEO of Big Peiro—the league’s title sponsor—who expressed pride in supporting youth football and reaffirmed his company’s dedication to backing future tournaments.

Kpolly lauded the players and teams for their discipline and sportsmanship, emphasizing the unifying power of football in local communities.

Adding to the ceremony’s significance, representatives from the Ashanti Regional Football Association were also in attendance, with the regional accountant standing in for Chairman Osei Tutu Agyemang, widely known as Kotoro.

Medals were presented to players in all divisions, recognizing their dedication, talent, and contribution to a successful season. Organizers and dignitaries alike praised the 2025 edition of the Obuasi East Colts League as a resounding success, reinforcing the district’s growing reputation as a hub for emerging football talent.

