Ghana Edge Senegal In U20 AFCON Thriller

Black Satellites

Ghana’s Black Satellites secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Senegal in their second Group C match at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2025.

Emmanuel Mensah netted the decisive goal in the 15th minute, capitalizing on a sharp pass from Jerry Afriyie. Despite sustained pressure from Senegal, Ghana held firm thanks to standout performances by goalkeeper Gidios Aseako and midfielder Lord Afrifa.

Aseako made several key saves, including a close-range stop in the 27th minute and a crucial intervention in added time. Ghana created more chances in the second half but couldn’t extend their lead. Afrifa controlled the midfield, winning tackles and disrupting Senegal’s rhythm throughout the match.

Coach Desmond Ofei made timely substitutions to maintain Ghana’s energy and composure. Senegal pushed for an equalizer but were let down by wasteful finishing, including a late header and a free-kick attempt in stoppage time.

Mensah was named Player of the Match as Ghana moved to four points—second in Group C behind DR Congo on goal difference. The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

Ghana will wrap up their group-stage campaign against the Central African Republic, who lost 3-1 to DR Congo earlier.

By Wletsu Ransford