Nkoah Goal Gives GoldStars Win Over All Blacks

GoldStars celebrate the winner

BIBIANI GOLDSTARS extended their impressive start to the Premier League season with a narrow 1–0 win over Swedru All Blacks at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Saturday.

A decisive strike from forward Michael Nkoah just two minutes into the second half proved enough to hand the defending champions all three points in a fiercely contested Matchday 4 fixture.

The newly promoted All Blacks made a strong start, inspired by their vocal home crowd, and dominated much of the opening half.

Despite creating several clear chances, they were left frustrated by poor finishing and the disciplined defending of GoldStars, led by the experienced Vincent Atingah.

After soaking up early pressure, GoldStars found their moment soon after the restart. Nkoah timed his run to perfection to meet a well-weighted through ball before calmly slotting past the onrushing goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

The hosts pressed relentlessly for an equaliser, with substitute Hakim Mohammed nearly rescuing a point in stoppage time when his thunderous strike crashed off the woodwork.

GoldStars themselves were denied a second goal earlier when Samuel Atta Kumi’s close-range effort also struck the post.

BY Wletsu Ransford