NKOSEC 93 Foundation Plants 19000 Trees to Protect Volta Lake

As part of measures to restore the forest area of the Biakoye District and protect the boundaries of the Volta Lake, past students of Nkonya Senior High School (NKOSEC) has commenced a tree planting and community sensitisation program.

The project which is being spearheaded by the NKOSEC 93 Foundation will see the planting of 19000 trees along the Volta Lake in the Biakoye District of the Oti region.

With the collaboration of the District Assembly, the Forestry Commission and Volta River Authority (VRA), the project will also see a massive community mobilisation and sensitisation against bush burning and indiscriminate tree felling in the forest-rich district.

Frank Yirenkyi, the Executive Secretary of the NKOSEC 93 Foundation explained that the Forest and the Volta Lake in the Biakoye District is not just an asset for the area, but the entire nation and even beyond. To this end, urgent action must be taken to protect them against deforestation, bush burning and other environmentally threatening activities.

Apart from that, the effects of climate change also called for the collective action of all people of the world to protect the environment and build sustainable communities.

Mr. Yirenkyi revealed that since most of the human activities hampering the Lake and vegetation of the area were linked to economic choices, the Foundation will soon launch a beekeeping project as an alternative source of income.

Coach J. E Sarpong an old student of NKOSEC who launched the project together with the Biakoye DCE and Rep from the Forestry Commission was hopeful that many of the residents, especially the youth who engage in tree felling, bush burning, and other environmentally threatening practices for a living, will turn to beekeeping which is also lucrative and a high income earner.

He appealed to assembly members, traditional leaders and residents to support the tree planting program by the NGO and the national one to preserve their land for future generations.

The Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), Comfort Attah described the initiative as worthy of emulation as it was in line with the National Green Ghana Project to be launched on June 11, 2021.

He pledged that the assembly will work with the foundation to fit their project into the Green Ghana project for a maximum impact. She was hopeful that with many of such collaborations, the excessive tree felling, bush burning and grazing by the herds of intruding herdsmen in the area will be curbed.

The Assistant District Manager of the Jasikan Forest District, Paul Aturuh also pledged that his outfit will provide the necessary technical support to ensure the trees grow to achieve the aim of soil and water conservation in the area.

Mr. Benjamin A. Sackey, the Director of the Environmental and Sustainable Development Department of VRA-Akosombo, described the project as one which is mutually beneficial to the VRA on one hand and the many lives along the Volta Lake. He, therefore, pledged that the VRA will support the tree planting initiative for it to succeed.

