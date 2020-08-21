Nkroful Residents Jubilate As Lands Minister Announces 30,000 New Jobs For Ellembele District

Kwaku Asomah-cheremeh

Residents of Nkroful in the Western Region were totally amazed as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-cheremeh, announced some 30,000 new mining jobs for the Ellembele District.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh made the announcement as he launched the Community Mining Scheme for the Ellembele District on Friday August 21, 2020.

The Scheme is in fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 Manifesto promise.

According to the Minister, within Awiebo and its enclave, Government estimates that “twenty thousand (20,000) jobs will be directly created by the Scheme and its multiplier effects could be over ten thousand (10,000) jobs indirectly.”

He added that “this aligns with Government’s agenda of job creation.”

The Minister indicated that the Scheme will stimulate wealth creation and improve the local economy through the value generated staying within local communities in Ghana and not leaving the shores of the country.

He noted that “it will further enable Community involvement in mining in answer to the legitimate desire by host communities to participate in the mining industry value chain.

“The Scheme will create horizontal, vertical as well as other linkages with the other sectors of the economy,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue