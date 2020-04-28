NLA Makes Strides

NLA

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has made a giant stride as it formally takes over the operations of *959# short code.

The short code was previously managed by Keed Ghana Limited, a collaborator of the NLA responsible for the management of the popular ‘Lucky 3’.

The development is the outcome of a consensus reached between management of the NLA and Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Tigo.

Therefore, by this arrangement, the NLA has taken full control of the *959# game which platform will be used for the operations of the Original 5/90 lotto via MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Tigo.

An official of the Public Relations Unit of the NLA told DAILY GUIDE that the authority is committed to the government’s digitization programme.

The *959# upon assessment, he said, had come out as a robust short code and one of the best in online gaming lottery platforms.

“We are, therefore, urging the staking public to fully patronize this short code for Original 5/90,” he said, adding that with the control of the game now fully in the hands of the NLA, it has become the safest platform to stake the favourite 5/90 lotto.