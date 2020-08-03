NLA Optimistic About Online Gaming

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is optimistic the issuance of license for digital and online gaming will rake in the much needed revenue for national development.

At a presentation of certificate to KGL Technology Limited to operate digital and online gaming, Togbe Francis Nyonyo, the Board Chairman of the NLA, demanded quality service for the newly licensed firm.

He urged the leadership of the company to operate within the laws, terms and conditions of the licence granted it by paying wins promptly and ensuring that the standards in the gaming industry are applied.

Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director-General of the NLA, on his part, expressed optimism about the innovations being undertaken by the NLA, especially the recent online and digital gaming arrangement with KGL Technology Limited.

Speaking during the presentation of a licence to the company, he lauded the management for its patience and perseverance as the time-consuming diligence was undertaken prior to the granting of the licence.

The customer-centric and competitiveness attributes of the KGL for him makes him optimistic about the future of the innovation that has popped up in the gaming industry.

Each of the board members of the NLA encouraged the Executive Chairman and representatives of KGL Technology Limited to operate within the terms and conditions of the licence granted them.

The Executive Chairman of KGL Technology Limited, Alex Dadey, on behalf of the company, pledged the selfless commitment of the company to the NLA and the Government of Ghana. According to him, the company would operate within the laws, terms and conditions of the licence. “KGL will work to the collective benefits of the Government of Ghana, NLA, staking public and all stakeholders of the lottery industry,” he added.