NLA Pleased With COVID-19 Innovation

Kofi Osei Ameyaw

The recently announced National Lottery Authority (NLA) *890# official shortcode with their multiple games is reported to have posted phenomenal outcome, the Public Relations Unit of the authority has disclosed in a statement.

It would appear that the lockdown has rather provided an impetus for many to patronize the innovations with many persons reportedly winning instant prizes through the respective mobile money platforms.

According to the NLA, their official shortcode is matchless and urged the public and lotto marketing companies to continue to patronize the authority’s product’s – 5/90 and VAG games.