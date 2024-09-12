NLC, GAP Withdraw From Presidential Polls

In a shocking move, the National Liberation Congress (NLC) and the Ghana Alternative Party (GAP) have announced their withdrawal from the upcoming December 7th presidential election.

The decision was made after an emergency meeting between the two parties, which are in an alliance, on September 11th, 2024.

According to a statement released by the parties, the decision to withdraw was made due to several reasons, including the lack of impact that an independent candidate would have in the election, the perception that voting for an independent candidate is a waste of votes, and the critical state of the economy.

The parties had initially planned to field Stephen Atubiga as their independent candidate, but due to the timing deadline for registration and filing with the Electoral Commission (EC), they were unable to register a new alliance logo.

Additionally, the NLC’s final certificate from the EC was not ready, making it impossible for them to contest the election.

During their meeting, the parties discussed the feedback they received from voters across the country, who expressed concerns about the viability of independent candidates and smaller parties.

Many voters told the parties that they would be voting for either the NDC or NPP, as they believed that these parties could rule the country.

The parties also noted that some voters viewed independent candidates and smaller parties as “chaff” in the election and that they would not vote for them because they would not have any representation in parliament.

In light of these observations, the parties decided to withdraw from the election and instead throw their support behind either the NDC or NPP or any other party that adopts their vision and manifesto.

The alliance expressed their gratitude to all those who supported them and stood by them and emphasized their commitment to working towards a better future for Ghana.

This decision marks a significant development in the lead-up to the December 7th election and raises questions about the viability of independent candidates and smaller parties in Ghana’s political landscape.

The decision to withdraw from the election comes as a surprise, given the parties’ initial enthusiasm and commitment to contesting the election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe