Ayensuano NDC MP’s Luxury Display Raises Eyebrows As He Files For Second Term

In a shocking display of opulence, the Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Teddy Safori Addi, filed his nomination forms for a second term in a convoy of luxury vehicles, including V8s Land Cruisers V8s, accompanied by a brass band.

This is in stark contrast to his usual humble demeanor, where he is often seen visiting his constituents in pickup vans, joining them in their farms, and even cooking and washing with them.

The MP, who has been complaining about economic hardship imposed by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, was seen driving in a V8, waving to his constituents, and wearing a party color shirt.

This display of wealth has raised eyebrows, as it contradicts his claims of being an opposition member with limited resources to develop the constituency.

The MP’s convoy, which included over 5 V8s and 10 luxury cars, caused a huge traffic jam on the Accra to Kumasi highway, as party members met him at Teacher Mante to escort him to the filing center at Asuboi.

This grand display of wealth and power has left many of his constituents questioning his sincerity and humility.

The NDC MP’s actions are seen as a clear indication of his pretentious nature, where he only displays his humility on social media platforms like TikTok, but in reality, he is far from being humble.

His tendency to take credit for NPP projects and share videos of himself on social media has also been criticized.

The MP’s bid for a second term is facing stiff competition from the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, who is giving him a run for his money daily.

The Ayensuano parliamentary seat was won by the NDC in the 2020 elections after the NPP’s internal wrangling led to the defeat of the then-incumbent, Samuel Ayeh-Paye.

The MP’s victory in the 2020 elections was seen as a chance win, and many are predicting that he will lose his seat in the upcoming elections due to his poor performance as an MP.

The latest display of luxury and opulence is likely to further erode his chances of winning, as constituents are beginning to see through his pretentious nature.

-BY Daniel Bampoe