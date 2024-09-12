Ida Adjoa Asiedu Installs Telephone Lines For Constituents

In a significant move to improve rural telephony and bridge the communication gap in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate Ida Adjoa Asiedu has installed telephone lines in three communities.

After winning the party primary, Ida Asiedu embarked on a tour to connect with her constituents earlier this year, highlighting her achievements and listening to their ideas on how to propel the community forward.

She focused on “IMPACTING COMMUNITIES, IMPROVING LIVELIHOODS” and saw firsthand the challenges they face, including inadequate rural telephony, poor roads, and insufficient schools.

Through the collaborative efforts of the NPP and the Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, three digital/grid network polls have been secured for rural telephony in Achiansa-Nubessu, Yakoko, and Bepoase communities, respectively, through the Ministry of Communications.

Asiedu expressed her excitement about the progress made in Ayensuano, stating that she is committed to addressing the challenges faced by the constituents.

The installation of the telephone lines is expected to improve communication and economic development in the area, and she has promised to continue working to unlock the full potential of the community and improve lives.

The Ayensuano constituency has faced significant challenges in recent years, including inadequate rural telephony, poor roads, and insufficient schools.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu has promised to continue working to unlock the full potential of the community and improve lives, and the installation of the telephone lines is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The beneficiary residents also expressed their gratitude for her commitment to facilitating such an initiative for the communities.

BY Daniel Bampoe