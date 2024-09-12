Suhum MCE Accuses Ousted MP Of Deception Over Development Projects

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Suhum in the EasternRegion, Margaret Darko Darkwa, has made a stunning accusation against the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante, alleging that he has been taking credit for projects that were not initiated or completed by him.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony to construct an Astro turf at the Suhum Anglican school park, the MCE stated that the MP has been engaging in a deliberate ploy to deceive constituents into believing that he is responsible for various projects in the area.

According to Ms. Darkwa, the MP’s actions are a desperate attempt to gain the support and trust of constituents after he lost the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary and decided to contest the December election as an independent candidate.

The MCE’s accusations are not new, as there have been previous allegations of the MP taking credit for projects that were not his initiative.

However, this latest revelation has sparked a heated debate in the constituency, with many calling for the MP to come clean on his claims.

The MP, now Independent Candidate, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante, has been in office for over three years and has been accused of not doing enough to develop the constituency.

Despite his claims of initiating and completing various projects, many constituents have expressed disappointment with his performance.

The MCE’s accusations have added fuel to the fire, with many now questioning the MP’s integrity and honesty.

The MP’s decision to contest the election as an independent candidate has also raised eyebrows, with some seeing it as a desperate attempt to cling to power.

The NPP parliamentary candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, who is also the one who initiated the Astro turf project, has been seen as a breath of fresh air in the constituency.

His commitment to developing the area has resonated with many constituents, who are now calling for a change in leadership.

The MCE’s revelations have also sparked a wider debate about the role of MPs in development projects.

While some argue that MPs should take credit for projects they initiate and complete, others believe that they should not take credit for projects that are not their initiative.

In the coming weeks and months, the people of Suhum will have the opportunity to make their voices heard.

They will have the chance to decide who they want to represent them in parliament, and who they believe has the best interests of the constituency at heart.

-BY Daniel Bampoe