NLC Intervenes In Public Services Workers Union Strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) to suspend its strike action, effective immediately.

This decision comes after the union announced an indefinite strike on October 15, 2024, citing delays in negotiations over two institution-specific allowances for its members.

Background of the Dispute

The PSWU had threatened to embark on industrial action effective Monday, October 21, 2024, if the government, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), failed to finalize negotiations on the allowances.

The union’s demands stem from unresolved issues dating back to October 14, 2024.

NLCS’s Directive and Next Steps

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the NLC summoned the government team, led by FWSC, and the PSWU to appear before it.

The commission ordered the PSWU to end its strike and directed both parties to resume negotiations on the allowances by October 31, 2024.

The outcome of the meeting must be communicated to the commission by November 6, 2024.

Reaction from FWSC

Prof. Charles Adabo Oppong, Director in charge of Grievances and Negotiations at FWSC, welcomed the NLC’s directive, expressing commitment to resolving outstanding issues and finding mutually beneficial solutions.

The NLC’s role in resolving labour disputes is crucial, as mandated by the Labour Act of 2003 (Act 651).

By ordering the suspension of the strike, the NLC has paved the way for constructive dialogue and negotiation, ensuring a harmonious industrial relations environment.