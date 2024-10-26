20-Year-Old Side Chick Kills Old Man With Sex

In a shocking turn of events, a 74-year-old British national, John Scott Hughes, lost his life after a consensual intimate session with his 20-year-old girlfriend, Pearl Agbomadzi, at Philipo’s Movie House in East Legon.

The incident occurred on August 2, 2024, after the duo watched a pornographic movie together.

According to reports, Hughes had booked room 7 at the entertainment hub, where the pair engaged in a passionate encounter.

However, things took a tragic turn when Hughes suddenly became unconscious and fell on the floor.

Pearl Agbomadzi, sensing danger, rushed to seek help from the receptionists and informed them about her lover’s condition.

Despite efforts to revive him, Hughes was pronounced dead at the Legon hospital.

The action has led to the prosecution of the side chick.

The prosecution has charged Agbomadzi with murder, and she has been granted bail of GHC100,000 with a surety.

The presiding judge, Lydia Osei Marfo, cautioned older men to be cautious of their sexual lives and avoid pursuing younger women due to the potential health risks associated with significant age differences.

In this case, Hughes was reportedly taking bendroflumethiazide, a medication for high blood pressure.

-BY Daniel Bampoe