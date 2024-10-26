National Security Rejects Reuters Report On Alleged Terrorist Activities In Northern Ghana

Albert Kan Dapaah

The Ministry of National Security has strongly refuted a Reuters report claiming Islamist militants utilize northern Ghana as a logistical and medical hub for their operations in Burkina Faso.

The report alleged that Ghanaian authorities overlook insurgents crossing from Burkina Faso to access supplies and medical care.

Ghana’s counter-terrorism efforts have garnered international commendation, particularly its proactive measures along the northern border to safeguard citizens and regional stability, a statement from the National Security Ministry said.

The government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to combating terrorism, reinforcing intelligence sharing and operational coordination with neighboring countries.

Background

In 2019, Ghana launched its National Framework for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism (NAFPCVET), a strategic blueprint to combat terrorism’s spread.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has supported this initiative through partnerships and funding from governments like Australia and Germany.

*Call to Action*

The Ministry urges the public and international community to disregard the erroneous report, reaffirming Ghana’s steadfast commitment to upholding national security and safeguarding citizens’ well-being without compromising regional counter-terrorism efforts.

Below is the full statement from the National Security Ministry:

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY’S RESPONSE TO REUTERS’ REPORT ON ALLEGED TERRORIST ACTIVITY IN GHANA

The Ministry of National Security has noted with grave concern a recent news report riddled with non-factual representations by Reuters, dated October 24, 2024. This report erroneously claims that Islamist militants are allegedly using northern Ghana as a logistical and medical base to support their insurgent activities. Specifically, the report wrongly asserts that “Ghanaian authorities appeared to be largely turning a blind eye to insurgents crossing from neighbouring Burkina Faso to obtain food, fuel, and even explosives, as well as receiving medical treatment in local hospitals.”

Additionally, Reuters, *without doing any verifications of their own*, referenced an *already discredited* publication by the Netherlands Institute of International Relations (Clingendael). That publication has since being challenged and errors pointed out to them by the National Security Ministry. Clingendael, *the only source of the Reuters report*, inaccurately *and oddly suggests* that Ghana’s lack of terrorist attacks results from a purported “non-aggression” understanding with militant groups to preserve supply lines and places of rest. This assertion is entirely unfounded, misleading* and *rather curious*.

The Ministry categorically refutes these claims *as nothing but an unwarranted slur on Ghana* and wishes to state the following on record:

1. In August 2024, the Ministry held a series of meetings with researchers from Clingendael and their local collaborators to address numerous inaccuracies identified in their draft report regarding Ghana’s security stance. It was agreed at this meeting that the Ministry would provide a paper addressing these inaccuracies, which were then expected to be rectified in the final report. The Ministry duly submitted this response paper, clarifying Ghana’s counter-terrorism position and refuting the *unsubstantiated* claims about any passive alignment with militant activities.

2. The Ministry strongly rejects the portrayal of Ghana as a “supply line” for militants. *Ghana’s counter-terrorism efforts are rightly commended by her partners in the relentless regional and global fight against terrorism*.

*The Government of Ghana deserves the commendation it regularly receives from the international community for the significant resources it spends on keeping the country’s borders safe.* Our security forces are actively engaged in counter-terrorism efforts, particularly along our northern border, with a firm commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining regional stability.

There is no “non-aggression” policy or tacit agreement with militant groups. Any suggestion that Ghana “passively” facilitates extremist activities or is permissive towards threats is not only incorrect but undermines *the vigilance of our dedicated security personnel* and the substantial investments the Government continues to make to fortify security along the northern frontier.

3. The Government of Ghana, through its State Security and Intelligence Agencies, conducts continuous operations to prevent any terrorist infiltration or cross-border movement of militants and *has been doing so over the years with notable successes*. Furthermore, Ghana remains steadfast in its collaboration with neighbouring countries, reinforcing intelligence sharing and operational coordination to address shared security threats in the region.

The Ministry of National Security therefore calls on the public and international community to disregard these erroneous and *irresponsible reports*. The Ghana Government *will remain steadfast and not relent on its responsibility to uphold national security and safeguard* the safety and wellbeing of its citizens and we shall continue to do so without compromising on the wider regional counter-terrorism efforts.

BY Daniel Bampoe