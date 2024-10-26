UG Blasts Rev Lawrence Tetteh Over ‘Unfounded’ HIV Claims

The University of Ghana has strongly condemned Rev. Lawrence Tetteh’s recent comments on HIV prevalence among students, calling them “insensitive” and “totally unfounded.

Lawrence Tetteh’s remarks on GTV’s Breakfast Show sparked outrage, prompting the university to issue a statement defending its commitment to student health and wellness.

The university emphasized that public discussions around HIV/AIDS must be grounded in verified facts, not speculation. It highlighted the importance of scientific methods in diagnosing infections, rather than relying on counseling or prayer.

Rev. Tetteh’s comments were criticized for potentially amplifying fear, stigma, and misinformation.

The University in a statement expressed disappointment that Tetteh, given his standing, would make such claims without regard for the privacy and dignity of those affected.

Background

This incident is not the first time Rev. Tetteh has made controversial statements. In 2022, he faced backlash for comments on LGBTQ+ rights.

The University of Ghana has implemented comprehensive health measures, including compulsory medical exams and confidential counseling services.

It reassured the public of its commitment to providing full access to medical care and support services.

The university demanded an apology and retraction from Rev. Tetteh and GTV.

Below is the full statement from UG:

-BY Daniel Bampoe