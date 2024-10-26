Ayorkor Botchwey Grabs Commonwealth Secretary-General Post

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has been elected as the Commonwealth’s seventh Secretary-General, making her the first Ghanaian to lead the 56-nation organization.

This historic win comes after Botchwey’s impressive diplomatic career, which includes serving as Ghana’s Foreign Minister since 2017.

President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed pride in Botchwey’s election, praising her as a leader of “unshakeable commitment and grace” with a remarkable record of service to Ghana, Africa, and the global community.

Her selection is a testament to her strength of character and dedication to service.

A Groundbreaking Career

Botchwey’s diplomatic career began as deputy minister for foreign affairs, trade, and information under President John Kufuor.

She led Ghana’s tenure on the UN Security Council from 2021 to 2023, securing UN funding for Africa-led peace operations through Resolution 27/19, a groundbreaking achievement in African security policy.

Unity and Hope

Botchwey’s leadership extends beyond Ghana, having chaired the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, promoting democratic governance and regional stability.

Her advocacy for the “Year of Return” initiative in 2019 strengthened ties between Africa and the Caribbean, marking a significant milestone in diaspora relations.

President Akufo-Addo is confident that Botchwey will guide the organization “towards a future of hope and unity.”

A New Era for the Commonwealth

Botchwey takes over from Britain’s Patricia Scotland, who has held the post since 2016.

The outgoing Secretary-General was honored with the Global Africa Champion Award in Ghana earlier this year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the summit in Samoa, where the monarch acknowledged the Commonwealth’s “painful” history.

The Road Ahead

Botchwey shared her thoughts on her election, saying, “Truly humbled by the overwhelming support of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in selecting me as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. The work indeed lies ahead!”.

