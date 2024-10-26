Woman Sells 2-Week-Old Baby For GHC300 In Sekondi

A shocking case of child trafficking has emerged in Sekondi, Western Region, where a 35-year-old mother, Mena Efua, allegedly sold her two-week-old baby for a paltry GHC300.

The incident has left the community reeling in horror and sparked widespread condemnation.

According to the victim’s aunt, Maame Esi, who assisted Mena Efua during delivery, the baby’s disappearance was initially mysterious.

However, after interrogation, Mena Efua confessed to handing over the baby to an unnamed person for GHC300.

Mena Efua’s Confession

In an interview with Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show, Maame Esi revealed that her sister initially claimed she gave the baby to a nurse who promised to find a buyer.

Later, Mena Efua changed her story, stating the baby was in Accra, but refused to disclose the exact location.

Investigation Underway

The case was reported to the Sekondi Police Station and referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Police have commenced investigations, but the whereabouts of the baby remain unknown.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for swift action against Mena Efua.

However, Child rights activists have condemned the act, emphasizing the need for stronger laws to protect vulnerable children.

-BY Daniel Bampoe