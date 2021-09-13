NMC Sets Up Committee For GBC Reforms

The National Media Commission (NMC) has set up a committee of experts to examine ways to transform the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) into a more efficient public service broadcaster.

Members of the Committee are: Yaw Asamaoh (Investment Banker) Chairman, Wilna Quarmyne (Media Development Expert)-Member, Dr Gilbert Tietaah, (Academic and media Researcher),Member, Rita Sraha (Management Consultant), Member.

The rest are: Daniel Owusu Nyanmpong (Lawyer), Member, Kofi Yeboah Kodie (Communications Engineer), Member, Berifi Apenteng (Media Expert and Lawyer), Member and Cecilia Eduful, (former Manager of NMC’s Media Monitoring Centre), Secretary.

The Committee is to consult a wide range of stakeholders, including; past and present GBC board, management, staff, union and other identifiable groups in Ghana to make recommendations to the Commission.

This was in a statement signed by George Sarpong, Executive Secretary, NMC, on Monday.

The Committee’s specific Terms of Reference are: to examine GBC’s Public Service Broadcasting functions within the context of pluralistic media in Ghana, socio-cultural, political and economic considerations, government, professional, public interest and private sector competitive demands.

The Committee is also to examine the current state of GBC’s mandate and governance, funding and revenues, product portfolios and values, institutional culture and operational challenges and current and future technological needs within the framework of evolving communications technology.

It is to recommend a vision for a transformed GBC that would respond to considerations of Ghana’s national interest and development aspirations.

The Commission called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the Committee for the betterment of GBC.

