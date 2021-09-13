GFA Exco Sets Up Committee To Search For New Black Stars Coach

Vice President Mark Addo

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set up a three-member committee to search for a new coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

This follows the expulsion of Charles Kwablan Akonnor as the gaffer of the team following their poor start in the African qualifiers for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

A statement released by the Communications Directorate of the GFA tasked the members of the committee of including GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect.

“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

“The Executive Council after considering the two reports have decided to terminate its relationship with Head Coach C. K Akonnor and the two Assistants,” excerpts of the statement said.

The statement also wished C.K Akonnor and his Assistants the very best in their future endeavours.

Ghana currently have three points after the two opening matches in the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and would continue their quest to the next round next October when they face Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. GNA