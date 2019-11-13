No Excessive Spending In 2020 – Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured that the perennial excessive spending which characterizes election year would not be recorded in 2020.

Ghana will go to polls in December 2020.

Stakeholders, especially civil society organizations and policy think tanks are concerned about likely election year budget overrun in 2020.

But presenting the 2020 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, Mr. Ofori-Atta assured that

“In spite of the year being an election year…President Akufo-Addo and his Government will ensure that the perennial excessive spending during such periods, will not happen in 2020.”

He said “we shall work within the 2020 appropriated resource envelop and adhere to the Fiscal Responsibility Act to maintain fiscal discipline.”

According to the Minister, “We will do so, not because we are complacent of our chances. No. We will do so because the nation needs it and we are not prepared to throw away all the sacrifices and gains the people and their Government have made in the last three years.”

BY Melvin Tarlue