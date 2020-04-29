No Football Until August

PSG are likely to be crowned champions as the LFP do not want to avoid the campaign

The 2019-20 season in France has been cancelled on Tuesday after the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced football games – even behind closed doors – will not be allowed before September.

Last week, the French Professional Football League (LFP) announced plans for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 to resume on June 17, with UEFA setting a deadline of August 2 for domestic leagues to be completed.

However, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon by Philippe that the return of games will not be authorised before September, even behind closed doors, as part of the next stage of their lockdown plans beyond May 11.

The government does not see the resumption of professional sport as a priority.

Newspaper L’Equipe reported that the season had been cancelled ahead of the planned announcement.

And Philippe confirmed it during his statement, “The big sporting affairs cannot occur before September. The 2019-20 football season cannot return.”

The LFP are planning to meet in May to decide on how the tables for this season should be defined and which teams will be promoted and relegated.

They will also decide who will be given European places at the same meeting and if PSG, who are 12 points clear at the top, will be crowned champions.

PSG, Marseille and Rennes occupy the Champions League spots in Ligue 1, while Lille would be set for a place in the Europa League.

It was reported last week that the LFP are categorically against voiding the season and therefore those placings are likely to be used to decide European qualification.

Nimes, Amiens and Toulouse are in the relegation zone – with basement boys Toulouse a huge 17 points off safety.

In Ligue 2, Lorient and Lens are in the automatic promotion spot but there is a gap of just four points between the team top of the league and Clermont in fifth.

Football’s resumption has been viewed as secondary to matters involving tourism and catering in France.

The news comes as it emerges that PSG players have rejected a pay cut, with wage negotiations stalling between the board and the dressing room.