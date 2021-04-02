No Gay Backing Law-Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has stated categorically that while Ghana will not make any laws that will infringe on people’s rights, the country will be sure to pass laws that will protect the country’s values, traditions, culture, religion and principles.

The Speaker made this known when the Australian High Commissioner, Gregory Andrews a known gay rights activist paid a courtesy call on him in Parliament House.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Gregory Andrews, known for his keen interest in our culture and food, spoke about the rich Ghanaian culture he has enjoyed since he’s been in the country, and said it has had a positive image on his family.

The Members of Parliament at the meeting praised the High Commissioner for his passion on climate change and how Australia has supported Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the midst of the Pandemic.

The Commissioner was urged to complete the sports facilities Australia promised Ghana and also enhance the Youth Ambassador Project were people within the ages of 18 – 30 can travel to Australia for educational purposes.