Legendary Highlife Musician Jesse Jones Dead

According to information gathered by DGN Online, Ghanaian legendary highlife musician, Reverend Jesse Jones has passed away.

Reverend Jesse Jones died on March 31, 2021 at age 61.

His death was announced by some players within the entertainment industry. It remains unclear what caused his death.

The late Rev. Jones was noted for songs including “Adepa Twa’,’ Krom Be Yewo Dea’ and ‘Medofo Ne Wo’.

After being called to the ministry, Rev. Jones dropped inspirational gospel songs including ‘Can’t let you go’ and ‘Onyame Beye’.

The final burial service according to the family will be communicated.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke