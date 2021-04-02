“What Does YOLO Mean To Me” series officially outdoored

A new television series “What Does YOLO Mean To Me” has officially been outdoored to ascertain the impact of the award-winning series on the youth in Ghana.

The television drama “YOLO -You Only Live Once” produced by Farmhouse Productions has over the years addressed challenges and opportunities confronting youth in Ghana.

The project is funded by the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), National Population Council, National Youth Authority and Breakthrough Action.

The “What Does YOLO Mean To Me” 13-episode documentary features interactive discourses which cover topics ranging from sexual harassment, rape, menstruation, cyberbullying, teacher-student relationships, drugs, alcohol, among others.

Madam Stephanie Sullivian, the United States Ambassador to Ghana in her remarks via video at the launch indicated that they were drawn to the YOLO series due to its portrayal of life experiences for youth across Ghana and the world at large, evoking the promise of a brighter and healthy future.

“The active participation and leadership of youth in society are vital to a country’s development. We know the challenges such as youth unemployment and teenage pregnancy that impede the need for participation of young people. YOLO tackles these important issues in real, frank, and open discussion,’’ she said.

Madam Sullivian said the United States was committed to engaging youth in Ghana’s development especially during these difficult moments of COVID-19 pandemic.

Kofi Issah, Director of the Family Health Division at the GHS, delivering his keynote address highlighted the need for investment in the youth because they represent the fulcrum around which the society evolves.

Mr. Issah said the new serial would reinforce the messages of reproductive health in previous seasons and would explore various options to getting the series to the hinterlands were cases of teenage pregnancy is more prevalent.

The series would start airing on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 3pm via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@Yolotvseries and Farmhouse Productions).

GNA