No Ghanaian Died In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says no Ghanaian has died or suffered any serious injury in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to the Ministry, most Ghanaians in Ukraine, including those under siege, have reportedly left to neighbouring countries for safety.

“So far, the Ministry has not been notified of any tragic loss of life or serious injuries to our compatriots,” the Ministry noted in a statement issued on Friday, March 18, 2022.

The Ministry has disclosed that it has so far been able to evacuate 226 Ghanaians back to Ghana.

According to the Ministry, the evacuees have also been attended to by professionals of the Mental Health Authority, who offered psycho-social support to our distressed compatriots.

The Ghanaian nationals living in Ukraine had been stranded following that country’s conflict with Russia. Russia disagrees with NATO’s eastward expansion, hence its invasion of Ukraine since February 2022.

The Ministry thanked all who have been of immense support in the course of the evacuation.

“The government of Ghana wishes to seize this opportunity to express its profound gratitude to Governments, international humanitarian organisations, religious bodies, groups, and individuals, notably the National Union of Ghana Students in Ukraine, and neighbouring countries, the church of Pentecost, and the International Organisation for Migration for their support which in diverse culminated the success of this very important national assignment.”

“The Government also appreciates the efforts of the hard-working members of our diplomatic Missions in Prague, Berne, the Vatican City, Moscow, Ankara, Vienna, and Berlin, as well as our Honorary Consuls in Hungary, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, in the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals.”

Some Ghanaian nationals have, however, refused to be evacuated, despite the Government of Ghana’s efforts.

The government has therefore stated that it cannot be blame should anything happen to them.

