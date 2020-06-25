No Mass Gathering At Nana’s Acclamation

President Nana Akufu-Addo

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that attendance at the acclamation ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo as Presidential candidate for the 2020 elections will be strictly by invitation.

According to the Party, the move is in line with the implementation of the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Party made this known in a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to be acclaimed by the National Council of the NPP on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The acclamation ceremony, according to the party, will take place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

“The acclamation will be preceded by a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday 26th June, 2020,” the statement said.

“Article 13 (2) (1) of the NPP Constitution provides for acclamation where there is a sole Candidate for the Presidency by the close of nominations. His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was the sole candidate for the NPP presidential slot. But for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have been acclaimed before a National Congress of the Party,” it added.

“However, given the constraints of Covid-19 and the resulting restrictions on public gatherings, the President will, in line with resolution of the party’s National Council, be acclaimed before the National Council on Saturday. After his acclamation, the President shall, in consultation with the National Council, nominate his Running Mate for the 2020 General Elections.”

“Attendance to these meetings is strictly by invitation, and it shall be restricted by to only members of the National Council and the National Executive Committee as appropriate,” according to the statement.

“However, there will be live media coverage of the proceedings of the National Council meeting, which shall include the acclamation of both the Presidential Candidate and his Running Mate,” it noted.

By Melvin Tarlue