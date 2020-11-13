No More Health Walks – GR NPP Orders

Divine Otoo Agorhom

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra region has decided to halt all keep fit and health walks in the region.

This is a move to help fight the latest surge in new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the region where 70 per cent of the national cases are also found.

The party came to this conclusion after the regional chairman of the party, Divine Otoo Agorhom, together with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ismael Ashittey, met with all parliamentary candidates; constituency chairmen, metropolitan, municipal, district chief executives (MMDCEs) in the region as well as some party bigwigs yesterday to strategize on how to get the message of continuity to the electorate and also to educate the electorate, especially new voters, on proper way of voting in order not to destroy votes.

The regional chairman said the party had realized the sudden surge in new cases after the government was able to drastically reduce active cases with low death rates

According to him, the party believes that open party activities and health walks could be contributory factors.

“The party, having come to this realization, has decided to henceforth stop all health or keep-fit walks organized in the various constituencies in the region,” he said, stressing that any parliamentary candidate who defies this order will be dealt with in line with the party’s internal disciplinary code

He said the party would also not encourage mass gathering and that if any gathering should be done attendees must be forced to observe all the Covid-19 protocols by wearing masks, washing their hands and also regularly applying sanitizers on their hands.

He said the party in the region sincerely appreciated the President’s candid observation that such party activities could be a contributory factor to the new surge in Covid-19 cases during his latest Covid-19 address to the nation.

He said the party in the region was very determined to use door to door campaigning to reach the electorate and sell the good works of the government to them so that the people in the region would maintain the party in government come December 7.

He also expressed the belief that parties in other regions would also emulate their example to help stop the recent spread of the disease.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr