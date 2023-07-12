No MP Will Be Imposed On Constituents– Justin Kodua

Justin Koduah Frimpong

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Koduah Frimpong, has stated that Members of Parliament (MPs) will not be imposed on constituents under his leadership.

He explained that MPs will only go unopposed if the constituents approve of it.

Mr Frimpong made this statement during an interview on Angel Fm where he said, “No MP will be imposed on the people by going unopposed because of experience, status, stature or support to the party. Just I like, all MPs will be voted for to represent their people in the parliamentary primaries.”

The NPP plans to open nominations for parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has no parliamentary representation on July 11, 2023. The decision was approved during the Party’s National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on April 3, 2023. Nominations will close on August 10, 2023, and the elections will be held from September 23, 2023, to December 2, 2023.

Frimpong stated that nomination forms can be obtained for a non-refundable fee of GH¢3,000. An aspiring parliamentary candidate denied access to the nomination form at the constituency level may acquire it through an appeal to the regional or national secretariat or download it from the party’s website for a fee. To file a nomination, a candidate must submit a non-refundable filing fee of GHS35,000. However, women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will receive a 50% discount on the filing fees, only having to pay GHS17,500.00.

Frimpong emphasized that no parliamentary candidate will be denied access to purchase the nomination forms by the party’s leadership.

By Vincent Kubi