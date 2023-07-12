BOST Supports Kaase MA/JHS

Yaw Antwi Dadzie, handing over the books to a representative of the Kaase chief

ACADEMIC WORK is set to improve at the Kaase MA/JHS, in Kumasi, as the school management received 5,000 pieces of free exercise books.

The books were donated by officials of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST), who operates at Kaase, to be distributed to the pupils to support teaching and learning.

In all, a total of 975 pupils at the school would take copies of the free exercise books, which would definitely enhance their learning.

BOST, which is a state outfit under the Ministry of Energy, undertakes these gestures periodically in communities where it has its installations across the country.

“This year we are giving out 100,000 books to pupils at our impacted communities across Ghana”, Yaw Antwi Dadzie, BOST Head of Relations, Protocol and Corporate Social Responsibility, said.

He added “and this is in addition to the 50 persons we are catering for at the University of Mines and Energy (UMat)”, whose tuition fees are being paid by BOST for their 4 year training.

The BOST officials, supported by chiefs of Kaase and teachers of the school, went to all the classrooms to physically hand over the 5,000 books to the beneficiary pupils.

A representative of the Kaasehene, Nana Mensah Bonsu thanked the BOST team for the gesture, which he opined, would go a long way to improve academic work in the school.

He said, “I pray that companies who are doing business across Ghana and were thriving would show similar support to the communities in which they are operating”.

The Kaase JHS Headmistress, Madam Rita Dela Hudakpor thanked the BOST team for their generous gesture, saying that “I am grateful to BOST for this kind and unique gesture”.

She also appealed to BOST to support the school with laptops to stock their library “so the pupils could learn the practical aspect of the Information Communication and Technology (ICT)”, which is an examinable course.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi