Let’s Explore Economic, Medicinal Benefits Of Cannabis– Ambrose Dery

Ambrose Dery

Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister and Member of Parliament for Nandom, has emphasized the need to explore the economic and medicinal impact of cannabis popularly called wee.

This comes after the Supreme Court removed a provision in the Narcotics Control Commission Act that allowed the cultivation of certain cannabis strains for medicinal and industrial purposes.

During discussions on the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill, both Dery and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu advocated for the cultivation of cannabis for specific purposes.

Dery stressed the urgency of considering this amendment to ensure that Ghana does not miss out on the economic, industrial, and medicinal benefits of the plant, as the world increasingly recognizes narcotics as public health issues, saying that “There is an urgency to consider this amendment to make sure that Ghana is not left out of this move of the whole world that considers narcotics issues as public health issues and will not miss the industrial value of it, we will not miss the medicinal value of it, and the economic value of it and accordingly, it is an urgent matter that needs to be dealt with.”

By Vincent Kubi