No Officer Has Been Sacked On Henry Quartey’s Order– GIS

Henry Quartey

In response to a recent news publication claiming that an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been summoned or sacked for openly supporting a political opponent of the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, the Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has categorically refuted these claims.

The headline of the story alleged that an officer was facing consequences for supporting Mr. Moses Abor, a contender in the recent New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) primaries.

The story also attempted to associate this incident with comments made by the Minister for the Interior and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, during his visit to the Immigration Service Headquarters.

The Minister had cautioned officers against engaging in partisan politics, emphasizing the importance of professionalism in their duties, particularly in an election year.

However, the Management of the GIS in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta, has clarified that no officer has been summoned or sacked for supporting a political candidate.

They also highlighted that the Code of Conduct and Reporting Mechanism of the Service explicitly prohibits officers from engaging in partisan politics.

This policy is in place to ensure the strict professionalism of officers in carrying out their responsibilities, including border and migration management, which significantly contributes to national security.

The GIS urges the general public to disregard the publication and treat it with contempt, as it contains false claims that have no basis in reality.

The management reaffirms its commitment to enforcing the code of conduct and maintaining a professional and nonpartisan environment within the Service.

By Vincent Kubi