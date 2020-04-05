No Payment Of Water Bills For 3 Months – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that over the next three months, residents across Ghana will not pay water bills.

The move seeks to ease the plight of Ghanaians in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The President made this known on Sunday night, April 5, 2020 as he updated the nation for the fifth time on measures government is taking to end the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

He says for the months of April, May and June 2020 no water bill should be paid.

Ghana currently has 214 confirmed cases of coronavirus and five deaths related to the virus.

The President says water tankers will be mobilized to places where residents do not have pipes running through their homes.

By Melvin Tarlue