No Region Will Be Left Behind – Bawumia Assures

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured Ghanaians that no region would be left behind in the development process of the nation.

According to him, “each area will continue to have its fair share of growth and development.”

He made this known on Sunday in Walewale where he observed the 7th annual Maulid celebration to mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

The Vice President was with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, Sheikh Abdul Wadud Haruna Cissey and Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim.

He reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resolve to fulfill his promises to the people of Ghana.

Meanwhile, he observed the need for Ghanaians to live in harmony regardless of their differences in religious beliefs.

He said it was necessary for them to “also extend the beautiful spirit of friendship, peace and unity to each other so that we further strengthen the existing bond to achieving a common development goal for Ghana.”

