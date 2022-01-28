No Sex For Roles In Nollywood – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Leading Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo is refuting claims that sex-for-roles exist in the Nigerian movie industry.

According to him, it does not exist and has started pushing an agenda against all who hold such views.

In an Instagram post, he is urging Nigerians to pay no attention to people with such opinions about the industry.

He stated that it was a shame that many girls in the industry are not working hard enough.

He wrote, “When you hear of sex-for-roles in Nollywood, please do not believe all you are told.

“Many of the girls are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Quite a shame.”