Mzbel Loses Dad

Songstress Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has lost her father, Albert Amoah.

She confirmed the sad news in a tribute to him on Thursday, January 27 when she shared some of her fondest memories of him

“Rest In Power Daddy… My Mr Amoah,” she wrote on Instagram in addition to her images with him.

Friends, fans and colleagues of the singer have since been sending their condolences to Mzbel and her bereaved family.

Mzbel is one of Ghana’s relevant musicians to date.

Her first album titled ‘Awesome’ was released in 2004. The somewhat controversial lead song enjoyed massive airplay and soon, Mzbel became the toast of many shows across the country.

Her second album, ’16 Years’ followed the same path with several hit songs from the album. She has since remained relevant on the showbiz scene.

She hasn’t flaunted her dad as other showbiz personalities do until his passing on.