President Receives Otumfuo’s Gold Coin

President Akufo-Addo receiving a gold coin from Samuel Abu Jinapor (left), Minister of Lands and Natural Resources for the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin

President Akufo-Addo was on Thursday honoured with a gift of a commemorative gold coin to celebrate the life and achievements of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This was when Executives of E ON 3 Group, the organization that led the initiative to seek authorisation from the Bank of Ghana for the minting of the gold coin to celebrate the monarch.

The Bank of Ghana gave authorization for E ON 3 Group to mint the 24-carrat commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Asantehene for his contribution to peace building in Ghana and beyond.

The 24-carrat gold coin which was minted in Ghana by Gold Coast Refinery, weighs about 31.104 grams with a diameter of 37 millimetres.

Presenting the coin to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Jesse Agyepong, lead consultant for E ON 3 Group said the Asantehene received the pillar of peace award at the Africa Premiere Leadership award on December 29, 2021 in recognition for his role in the conflict resolution over the Dagbon chieftaincy issues.

“Otumfuo’s pursuit and love for peace goes beyond the Dagbon issue, including settlement of stools and chieftaincy disputes in Asanteman, and facilitation and mediation of difficult of political transitions”, he emphasised.

According to him, these and other endeavours of Otumfuo are the reasons the Bank of Ghana unreservedly gave E ON 3 authorization to mint the gold coin to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said Otumfuo’s contribution to peace and security was undisputed, describing it as “outstanding” and that “it is appropriate that he should be so honoured.”

Whiles he expressed gratitude for the gift, the President was hopeful that “developments like this become normal and customary in the development of our nation.”

The Coin

One side of the gold coin bears the portrait of the Asantehene in the centre with some Adinkra symbols.

The images symbolise broking peace, harmony and reconciliation.

The other side bears the image of the Golden Stool, Sikadwa Kofi, which is the highest symbol of peace in the Ashanti Kingdom.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent