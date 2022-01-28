20-Year-Old Gets 15 Years for Robbery

A 20-year old man, Eyram Botwe, whose attempt to rob a motor rider at Agorve near Akatsi failed has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The accused who was put before the Sogakope Circuit court on January 25, 2022, on the charge of attempt to commit robbery pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his plea.

His Lordship Isaac Addo delivering in his judgement considered the fact that the accused was a first-time offender.

Narrating the incident, the prosecutor said the accused, Eyram sprayed pepper powder into the eyes of a motor rider in an attempt to rob him of his Haojue motorbike at Agorve but failed.

The accused on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, engaged the services of the commercial motor rider from Akatsi to Agorve. Unknowing to the rider Eyram had planned to dispossess him of the motorbike.

So on reaching closer to the Agorve Township the accused sprayed pepper powder into the eyes of the rider; causing them both accused and the rider to fall. The rider shouted for help. It attracted members of the community who rushed to the scene.

The accused’s attempt to steal the bike was unsuccessful; neither was his attempt to escape. He was arrested and sent to the Police station. Following which investigations were conducted. He was charged and arraigned accordingly.

In a related development, the Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command has cautioned the public, especially motor riders to be wary of such incidents as there is a trend for motorbike robbery in the southern part of the region.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com