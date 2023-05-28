Nogokpo Blasts Agyinasare Over Demonic Headquarters Tag

The Nogokpo Shrine in the Volta Region has blasted the Founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare over the comments he recently made that ‘Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region’’.

According to the shrine, their religion does not accept lies, fake prophecies, defrauding people under false pretense, extorting monies from people in the name of taking them to “heaven” which does not exist, taking taxpayers and innocent citizens’ money to build worthy homes, bury things or make sacrifices to get more members, we do not lose our focus to be preaching other religions rather than focusing on our ethics’’.

The Shrine added ‘’We will rather advise you to focus on making your members understand your religion rather than attacking others. He who beats the war drum must be ready to dance accordingly.

The same demonic headquarters are the places you pastors come for more members and powers to do your “church businesses”.

The shrine in a statement on its Facebook page explained that ‘’If you don’t have a topic to preach about then we will advise you close your church and come for proper education on our religion first.

It added that ‘’The last time we check, there’s freedom of religion and worship. For us, we will never say ill things about someone’s religion and see ourselves as holy. Your bible even says DO NOT JUDGE’’.

What Happens

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare on the third day of the Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra on Thursday, May 25, 2023, caused a stir when he preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

According to him, when they got to Nogokpo, the tyres under the four-wheel drive they were using came out under the car adding that it happened after they had preached about witchcraft and destroyed their works on the second night of the crusade at Aflao.

He said “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night, I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and the wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogopko, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyres came out from under the car.”

He added that “During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.”

Nogokpo Strikes

But after the comments, the shrine has made known to all on Facebook that the Archbishop has prepared to face the music.

According to Nogokpo, due to what Archbishop Agyin-Asare said about them, they have lost a noble investor prepared to start a business in the town.

In a statement the Shrine said Facebook: It’s high time we face reality. We will never repent of this statement from you, and we shall make sure you meet it squarely with us.

Clarification

However, in a reaction, he said “I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao. I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur upon the people of Nogokpo Town and the Volta Region as a whole. I have had a very cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region’’.

‘’My wife of 38 years is an Ewe from Keta. And two of my sons bear Ewe names. All of the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people but to elucidate the principle of divine protection to congregants,” he said during a sermon on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He explained that “To drive home my point, I made reference to several instances where I have encountered manifestations of demonic powers in my crusades which have taken me to over 92 countries of the world’’.

‘’I gave an example of people who were seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of an attack I suffered as a very young Pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu.”

‘’All of the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people but to elucidate the principle of divine protection to congregants,” he added.

“Any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterized the subsequent commentary and reportage is regretted. My Ministry over the past 40 years has been one that has spoken up at critical times in our Nation as a spiritual gatekeeper and I remain committed to serving God’s people and our Nation as the spirit Directs,’’ he underscored.

BY Daniel Bampoe